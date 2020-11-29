Arsenal provide fresh injury updates on Partey, Saka, Elneny and Willian

Arsenal have provided an injury update ahead of today’s late Premier League kick-off against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have made an average start to the league season and they have registered only 13 points after nine games into the campaign. That sees them eight points behind leaders Liverpool, although with a game in hand.

They now face a tricky challenge on their hands with Wolves making the visit to the Emirates. The west Midlands outfit have proved a tough team to beat for the Gunners since promotion and they have picked up 1-1 draws in each of the previous three trips to north London.

Hence, the Gunners need to come up with a better attacking display to outwit them and they have been boosted with the return of Willian, who was sidelined with a minor calf injury picked up during the first half against Leeds United last weekend.

Elsewhere, Bukayo Saka has also returned to training after a ‘dead leg’, but a late fitness test will determine whether he will start. In addition to the attacking duo, Mohamed Elneny is back and available after testing negative for the coronavirus and he could be drafted straight into the starting lineup ahead of either Granit Xhaka or Dani Ceballos in midfield.

Despite the positive, the north London giants won’t have the services of Thomas Partey, who has yet to recover from a thigh injury. He is currently under rehabilitation and no return date has been mentioned by the club, as things stand.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com