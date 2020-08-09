‘Sell him’, ‘Goodbye performance’, some Chelsea FC fans are angry with 26-year-old’s display vs Bayern Munich

Some Chelsea FC fans have slammed the performance of Emerson during the club’s 4-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

The Blues were already 3-0 down after the first leg of the round of 16 tie and they needed something of a miracle to overturn the deficit at the Allianz Arena.

That was not the case as they suffered a 4-1 loss and the defensive display from the team was pretty erratic at different stages of the second leg in Munich.

While the entire defence was vulnerable on the night, Emerson had a day to forget as he was partly to blame for each of the goals. The Italian played Robert Lewandowski onside in the opening 10 minutes and that contributed to the penalty conceded by Willy Caballero.

For the second goal, he was unable to track back in time and that allowed Ivan Perisic with the space to shoot on goal. For the third from Corentin Tolisso, both Zouma and Emerson were caught absent-minded, but the latter could have done better, given he could see the movement of the Frenchman.

For Bayern’s final goal of the game, the 26-year-old was closely tracking the run of Lewandowski, but he was completely beaten in the air by the Pole, who bagged his brace.

Chelsea FC were eliminated from the Champions League with a 7-1 aggregate defeat and some of the fans took to Twitter to criticise the performance of Emerson, who replaced the suspended Marcos Alonso at left-back.

Twitter Reactions:

Thank you Emerson. Good bye and good luck — Skeptical Husky (@skeptical_husky) August 8, 2020

What a fitting goodbye performance from Emerson. Sets up the only goal but is completely absent or outright terrible for the ones conceded. — Alex Moss (@asmoss92) August 8, 2020

Emerson exposed horrifically tonight. Schoolboy defending. Sell him off to some mid table Serie A club and be done with him — Pete Collins (@SoggyPudding) August 8, 2020

Emerson yep sell him — john smithwick (@johnnymodric) August 8, 2020

Zouma is our best defender abeg. We need to get rid of Emerson he is even worse at defending compared to Alonso — 👑 Dr ЯЦPΞΞ (@MrRupee_) August 8, 2020

I see what u guys did there put Emerson knowing he is at fault for all 4 goals — frank’s empire (@roman20678795) August 8, 2020