Maitland-Niles and Pepe start, Strongest Predicted Arsenal lineup (3-4-3) to face Chelsea

Arsenal will face off against Chelsea in this evening’s FA Cup final at the Wembley Stadium. The Gunners are the record holders in the competition with 13 titles and they have the opportunity to bag yet another trophy and end their three-year wait for silverware.

Formation: 3-4-3

Predicted Lineup:

Bernd Leno has returned to training after a month-long lay-off because of a knee sprain. Regardless of his availability, Emiliano Martinez is expected to start in goal for the Gunners after having excelled with his performances in Leno’s absence.

With Shkodran Mustafi out injured, Mikel Arteta is expected to go with Rob Holding, David Luiz and Kieran Tierney as the back three. Hector Bellerin, who has recovery from a minor calf trouble, should feature in the right wing-back position with Ainsley Maitland-Niles on the opposite end.

In the midfield, Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos have been the preferred pair under Arteta. The Gunners have lost only two games this year when they have started together. Lucas Torreira may have to settle for a bench role while Matteo Guendouzi remains sidelined due to internal reasons.

The frontline should consist of Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Aubameyang answered his critics with a brace against Manchester City in the semi-final where Pepe also produced a quality assist. Lacazette, meanwhile, has the knack of scoring in the big games.

How Arsenal could line up vs Chelsea: