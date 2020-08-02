Dani Ceballos speaks on his Arsenal future after loan ends

Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos has said that he is ‘very happy’ at Arsenal and he would like to remain with the north London giants beyond the summer.

The 23-year-old had a mixed season on loan from Real Madrid, but he was an important figure in their midfielder alongside Granit Xhaka during the backend of the campaign.

Ceballos is scheduled to return to the Bernabeu after the FA Cup final success for the Gunners, but he has opened the door for a return to the Emirates, where he feels like a leader under manager Mikel Arteta.

“I have been very happy at Arsenal. If I had to choose Arsenal again, I would. Right now I feel like a leader of this important team, a player with stripes. Surrounded by people who believe in you, it is easier to believe in people,” He told El Pais.

The Spaniard made 37 appearances for the club over the course of the 2019/2020 season and he contributed two goals and two assists. One of those goals was the winning strike in the 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

The Gunners are keen on signing him on loan for the second season running and it remains to be seen whether they can strike a deal with the Spanish champions. Ceballos will definitely want regular game time next term with the European Championships scheduled for the summer.