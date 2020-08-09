Bayer Leverkusen chief sends transfer warning to Chelsea FC over Kai Havertz

Bayer Leverkusen chief Rudi Voller has indicated that Kai Havertz won’t be sold to Chelsea FC this summer unless they are prepared to meet the asking price for the German.

The Bundesliga outfit value the 21-year-old at around £90m, but the Blues have been reluctant to meet the figure. Instead, the Blues have been looking to negotiate a structured deal for £70m and so far, they have failed to do so.

In an interview covered by Gazzetta dello Sport, Voller said that the club won’t consider any offers for Havertz until their Europa League campaign concludes.

He added that the player is attracting interest from the Blues, in particular, but the west London giants won’t receive any discount on the price tag due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“No, but with his talent, it means he’s on the list of all the best clubs. We know of the interest of a couple of clubs, especially Chelsea, but for us, the situation is quite simple,” He told via AS.

“He has a two-year contract, if anyone wants him on our terms, fine, otherwise he stays here another year and we are happy. It won’t be easy, but for an artist like him there is no COVID discount.”

Havertz recently played through the entire 90 minutes of Leverkusen’s 1-0 win over Rangers. The victory meant that his club progressed to the quarter-final stage of the Europa League with a 4-1 aggregate win.

Next up, Leverkusen have a tough challenge against Inter Milan in Germany. The Nerazzurri are regarded as the second favourites to win the competition and Havertz will need to be at the top of his game.

The versatile attacker has been in fine form this term with 17 goals and nine assists across all competitions. He has also been linked with Real Madrid, though they don’t seem eager to meet the asking price.