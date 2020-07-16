‘Very good player’, ‘No-brainer’, some Arsenal fans want club to agree deal for £23m midfielder

A selection of Arsenal fans believe the club should secure the permanent signing of Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid when the transfer window reopens.
The 23-year-old has endured a mixed season on loan with the north London side, but he has emerged as a key figure in the midfield plans of manager Mikel Arteta this year.
Arteta has personally hailed the qualities of the Spain international and a permanent deal could be a possibility this summer, particularly with Los Blancos setting a low price of around £23m for his sale, as per MARCA.
Ceballos has definitely divided opinion among the Gunners supporters this term, but he has been able to win over some of the fans, who believe it’s a no-brainer to sign him on a long-term contract.
Since the winter break in February, Ceballos has been a regular for the Gunners in the Premier League and the recent 2-1 win over Liverpool was the first occasion that he had failed to register more than 75 minutes per game.
He is expected to start in the upcoming FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City at the Wembley Stadium. The Gunners are winless in seven meetings against the Cityzens, but prior to that, they beat them in the 2017 FA Cup semi-final by a 2-1 score. Mikel Arteta will be hoping for a similar outcome.