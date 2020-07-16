‘Very good player’, ‘No-brainer’, some Arsenal fans want club to agree deal for £23m midfielder

A selection of Arsenal fans believe the club should secure the permanent signing of Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid when the transfer window reopens.

The 23-year-old has endured a mixed season on loan with the north London side, but he has emerged as a key figure in the midfield plans of manager Mikel Arteta this year.

Arteta has personally hailed the qualities of the Spain international and a permanent deal could be a possibility this summer, particularly with Los Blancos setting a low price of around £23m for his sale, as per MARCA.

Ceballos has definitely divided opinion among the Gunners supporters this term, but he has been able to win over some of the fans, who believe it’s a no-brainer to sign him on a long-term contract.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Ceballos for £23M is a no brainer 🔴⚪️ — Sully (@ChewSaka) July 15, 2020

Real Madrid reportedly ask Arsenal for £23m for Ceballos. Think #afc should do a deal if possible. Turns 24 next month & has been a positive recently. More to come from him. — Sam (@samuelJayC) July 15, 2020

Just 23m for Ceballos? We’ll get him at that price surely — C. (@afcwrld) July 14, 2020

Ceballos a no-brainer at £23m! Very good player and at 23 he'll only get better — Acelyst (@Acelyst1) July 15, 2020

£23M on Ceballos isn't a risk at all. He's a quality player when on form.



Plus he's young and will improve. — @gunnerscommunity (@gunnerscommuni2) July 15, 2020

Since the winter break in February, Ceballos has been a regular for the Gunners in the Premier League and the recent 2-1 win over Liverpool was the first occasion that he had failed to register more than 75 minutes per game.

He is expected to start in the upcoming FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City at the Wembley Stadium. The Gunners are winless in seven meetings against the Cityzens, but prior to that, they beat them in the 2017 FA Cup semi-final by a 2-1 score. Mikel Arteta will be hoping for a similar outcome.