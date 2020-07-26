Pulisic and Giroud start, Strongest Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3) vs Wolves

Chelsea are scheduled to host Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final game of the Premier League campaign.

The Blues have remained in the Champions League spots since October and they need just one point from today’s contest to qualify for the elite competition next term.

A defeat could mean that they are dependent on Manchester United beating Leicester City on the road and manager Frank Lampard will be hoping that his side don’t find themselves in a such a situation.

Formation: 3-4-3

Predicted Lineup:

Lampard has stuck with Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal despite the recent criticism and the Spaniard should retain his spot. The defence should remain unchanged.

The Blues boss could stick with the same three-man backline in order to match Wolves’ formation. Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Cesar Azpilicueta should make up the back three.

At right wing-back, Reece James should reclaim his spot with Marcos Alonso on the opposite flank. In the centre of the park, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are bound to continue with N’Golo Kante likely to be short of match fitness after a three-week absence due to a hamstring injury.

In the frontline, Olivier Giroud is likely to retain his spot as the main striker, having bagged five goals from his previous five starts. Lampard has stuck with the experience of Willian on the right wing and the Brazilian should keep his spot.

Mason Mount could be the player dropping to the bench for the return of Christian Pulisic to the starting XI. The USA international had a superb 32-minute cameo against Liverpool with a goal and an assist and he should start on the left wing after recovering from a thigh problem.

How Chelsea could lineup vs Wolverhampton Wanderers