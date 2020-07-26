Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Michael Owen has stated his prediction for the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues have stayed in the top four since October and they need at least a point from the final game of their league season to qualify for the Champions League next term.

In case of a defeat, they would be dependent on Manchester United beating Leicester City on the road such that the Foxes won’t leapfrog them into the fourth position.

Frank Lampard’s side registered a comfortable 5-2 win over Wolves during the reverse fixture in September last year and Tammy Abraham was the man of the moment with a hat-trick.

Abraham could, however, start on the bench for this encounter, considering Olivier Giroud is now regarded as the regular choice upfront due to his impressive scoring form ( five goals in his previous five starts).

The Blues were unable to come out with anything from their recent trip to Liverpool which ended in a 5-3 defeat, but Owen has backed them to return to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Wolves.

The club have impressed at home since the restart with five wins on the bounce and they have scored 12 goals and kept four clean sheets in the process.

Elsewhere, Wolves could potentially miss out on Europa League football, if they lose the sixth spot to Tottenham Hotspur. The game promises to be an interesting watch.