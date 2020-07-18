Mark Lawrenson gives his prediction for Chelsea vs Manchester United

BBC Football expert Mark Lawrenson has predicted the outcome of the forthcoming FA Cup semi-final clash between Chelsea and Manchester United at the Wembley Stadium.

The Blues and Red Devils have met each other on three occasions this season and the latter have won each of those outings with an aggregate score of 8-1

Frank Lampard’s side will be aiming to end the wretched streak when they face United at Wembley and it won’t be an easy task with their rivals in a good run of form.

Ahead of Sunday’s clash, Lawrenson has given his prediction for the FA Cup meeting and he has backed United to progress to the final, given they have fared better upfront and have looked more solid at the back.

“United’s improvement is not just down to the fact their front three are playing well, but it definitely helps that they are finishing off so much of the good work done by the rest of their team,” He told.

“Chelsea are dangerous when they come forward too, of course. I just think United carry more of a threat, and they are more solid at the other end too.”

Since the season resumption, the Blues have picked up six wins and suffered two defeats in their eight games. In comparison, United have won seven and drawn one of their matches.

United have possessed the better offensive statistics with 21 goals compared to the Blues’ 14 goals in the same period and have kept an additional clean sheet in the process.

The form usually goes out of the window in a knockout game at the backend of the season and it remains to be seen whether Lampard can outsmart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or United will continue their dominance with a fourth-straight win over the Blues.