Chelsea attacker very likely to join Arsenal this summer – Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea winger Willian appears likely to make the move to Arsenal on a free transfer once his contract with the Blues expires next month.

The Brazilian’s deal with the Blues concludes after their Champions League campaign and he appears set to leave the club thereafter.

Willian has been insistent on a three-year contract extension, but the Blues hierarchy are reluctant to extend his stay for more than two seasons.

Hence, he is expected to head for the exit door next month and The Guardian’s Fabrizio Romano claims that he could make the move across London to the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been keen on signing him since the beginning of the year and they were in negotiations with his agent before the coronavirus shutdown.

With the failure to qualify for the Champions League, they are said to be working on a limited budget once more and the focus could lie on free transfers and potential swap deals.

Willian missed the final game of the Premier League campaign with a minor injury, but he is likely to return to the mix for the FA Cup final against Arsenal this weekend.

He is currently enjoying his best-ever return for a single campaign with 11 goals and nine assists across all competitions. Frank Lampard is keen for him to stay, but he appears reluctant to change his contract stance.