Aubameyang and Holding start, Strongest Predicted Arsenal lineup (3-4-3) to face Manchester City in the FA Cup

Arsenal are scheduled to face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final clash this evening. The Gunners will go into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 2-1 win over champions Liverpool, but they can anticipate a tough test on their hands.

The Cityzens have beaten them in each of the previous seven meetings and they have scored at least three goals in six of those games. It has not been a pleasant sight to watch as an Arsenal fan and Arteta will be hoping to change the club’s fortunes in the Cup test.

Formation: 3-4-3

Predicted Arsenal Lineup:

Emiliano Martinez has been in superb form since replacing the injured Bernd Leno in goal. He is expected to keep his spot between the sticks with Leno still recovering from a moderate knee ligament sprain.

In the defence, Arteta should continue with a three-man central backline. Shkodran Mustafi should return to the starting lineup. Following Rob Holding’s impressive display against Liverpool, Arteta could be inclined to play him alongside Mustafi and David Luiz in the back three.

In such a case, Kieran Tierney may move from the central defensive role into the left wing-back position ahead of Bukayo Saka. On the opposite end, Hector Bellerin is expected to get the nod over Cedric Soares. In the centre of the park, Dani Ceballos should return to the mix to partner Granit Xhaka.

Matteo Guendouzi continues to remain sidelined due to disciplinary reasons and he is unlikely to feature. Lucas Torreira could be restricted to a bench role, considering he has earned very little game time since his recovery from an ankle fracture.

In the attack, there could be the solitary change with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returning to the starting XI. Despite his match-winning effort against Liverpool, Reiss Nelson could be the player dropping to the bench for the contest.

How Arsenal could line up against Manchester City