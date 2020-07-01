Arsenal confirm new long-term deal for emerging star

Arsenal have confirmed Bukayo Saka has put pen-to-paper on a new long-term contract with the club. The teenager’s previous deal was due to expire at the end of next season and he has now signed a renewal with a significant hike on his previous £5,000-a-week wages.

Saka has enjoyed a terrific breakthrough season with the north London side and he has made 33 appearances during the course of the campaign. He has played in different positions, but he has still remained consistent while bagging a tally of 10 goals and three assists.

The teenager has played nearly every minute for the Gunners since the season restart and he is likely to feature for them against Norwich City this evening. The capital outfit have been on the road since the resumption and the Canaries clash offers them the opportunity to play under familiar surroundings after nearly four months.

The club are currently languishing in the 10th position with 43 points. As things stand, they are within six points off a Champions League spot due to Manchester City’s European ban and they have an outside chance of qualifying for the competition if they can win their remaining seven games of the season.