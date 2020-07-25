Arsenal confirm huge injury blow ahead of FA Cup final against Chelsea

Arsenal have confirmed that Shkodran Mustafi will take no part in the FA Cup final against Chelsea next month after sustaining a hamstring injury earlier this month.

The Germany international picked up the problem during the hard-fought 2-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final and he subsequently missed the 1-0 league defeat at Aston Villa.

Earlier on Thursday, manager Mikel Arteta revealed that he was not sure over Mustafi’s fitness for the Cup final and the club have now confirmed that he will be sidelined for the rest of the season.

With the absence of Mustafi, the north London side are left with just three fit central defenders in David Luiz, Rob Holding and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

However, Arteta has utilised both Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac on the left side of a back three and he has sufficient options for the last league game against Watford and the FA Cup final.

Mustafi has been one of the Gunners’ standout performances under Arteta’s reign and his absence is definitely a blow for the club with the Cup final scheduled within a week’s time.

Still, Arteta has quality options within the squad and Holding, who has been impressive of late, could make up the three man central defence for the final alongside David Luiz and Tierney.

Arsenal have nothing to play for in their final Premier League game against Watford, suppose we ignore Troy Deeney’s cojones remark in the past.

They could possibly move to eighth spot with a victory, but it won’t come as a surprise, if Arteta starts with a number of fringe players.