‘Absolute hero’, ‘World class’, some Arsenal fans are delighted with 27-year-old’s display vs Liverpool

A section of Arsenal fans have hailed the performance of Emiliano Martinez during the club’s 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The Argentine has been in top form for the Gunners since replacing the injured Bernd Leno in goal last month and he came up with eight saves during the course of the 90 minutes against the Reds.

The 27-year-old was kept busy at different phases of the game and he came up with a superb close range save to deny Mohamed Salah from levelling the scores at 2-1.

Right before the final whistle, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deflected effort seemed on course to find the back of the net, but Martinez made a splendid diving save at full stretch to evade the danger.

He has become a genuine favourite among some fans with his consistent displays over the past month and a few of them on Twitter have expressed their delight over his display.

Twitter Reactions:

Emi Martinez is the embodiement of patience. He always loved Arsenal and has been here for 8 years, our longest serving player and never really had much chances. He's just 27 which is young for a keeper. Massive credit goes to Iñaki Caña, Emi's game has gone up to another level. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) July 15, 2020

Incredible. One of the best saves this season. pic.twitter.com/Atj1jQNGw0 — P™ (@SemperFiArsenal) July 15, 2020

Emi Martinez has been an absolute hero for us these past few games. Putting in absolutely world class performances and saving us on numerous occasions. — WorldwideArsenal™ (@WorldwideAFC) July 15, 2020

Call me crazy but when Leno is fit he will struggle to get back into the starting XI. Martinez has been world class since Leno's injury. — ‏Zak (@afczak_) July 15, 2020

Martinez’ save from Trent’s deflected shot at the end was utterly world class. — kt (@jogafutboI) July 15, 2020

Martinez has definitely built his reputation with his performances since the season restart and manager Mikel Arteta may have a selection headache on his hands when Bernd Leno recovers from his knee injury.

Arsenal will be in FA Cup semi-final action against Manchester City on Saturday. Martinez could expect another busy game in goal and will need to produce his best for the club to progress to the final of the competition.