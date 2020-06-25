Pulisic and Abraham start, Strongest Predicted Chelsea FC lineup (4-3-3) vs Manchester City

Chelsea FC are scheduled to face Manchester City at home in Thursday’s Premier League encounter. The Blues have seen the likes of Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers cut the gap to them to just two points, and manager Frank Lampard will be hoping for a positive result against the Cityzens in order to strengthen the club’s grip on the fourth spot.

Formation: 4-3-3

Predicted Chelsea FC lineup:

Lampard has stuck with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for the past three games and he has done a credible job. The Spaniard will definitely start in goal ahead of Willy Caballero.

The Blues have often tended to tinker with the defensive combination. However, against the Cityzens, he may choose the same lineup from the previous weekend.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen should feature in the central defence with Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta occupying the full-back positions.

There is the temptation to play Reece James in the right-back position but club-captain Azpilicueta should feature ahead of him after bagging a couple of assists in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

In the centre of the park, Jorginho should return to the playing field after his two-match league suspension. He should take up the holding midfield role from N’Golo Kante, who may play further forward.

Jorginho and Kante could be accompanied by Mateo Kovacic. The trio have played together on a number of occasions during the course of the season and they should have the best understanding.

Further forward, we are fancying Christian Pulisic to replace Willian. He could feature in the wide attacking positions alongside Mason Mount while Tammy Abraham may lead the line.

The Blues will obviously need pace to exploit the Cityzens defence and that should see Abraham get the nod over Olivier Giroud despite the Frenchman’s winning goal against the Villains.

Chelsea predicted XI (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso; Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic; Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic