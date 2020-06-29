Mikel Arteta provides injury update on experienced defender

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that David Luiz suffered an ankle injury during the club’s 2-1 triumph over Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-final.

The Brazilian centre-back returned to first-team action after a two-match ban for his professional foul against Manchester City. He produced a solid performance in a back three against the Blades for 54 minutes, but he was thereafter substituted with an injury concern.

Speaking after the encounter, the Gunners boss confirmed that the central defender had picked up an ankle injury which will be assessed on Monday, he told: “It was his ankle. He will get assessed [on Monday] but he was in pain.”



Luiz recently signed a fresh one-year contract with the Gunners after accepting a significant pay-cut on his wages. Meanwhile, Arsenal are scheduled to face Manchester City at the Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final.

The Gunners have a dreadful recent record against the Cityzens with seven defeats on the trot. Prior to that, however, they won 2-1 against the Mancunian outfit in the 2017 FA Cup semi-final and Arteta will be hoping for a similar display from the team next month.