Chelsea FC will move to agree deal for £60m-rated star after Timo Werner

Chelsea FC have set their sights on landing the signature of Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell as they aim to strengthen the left side of the backline.

The west London side have already secured the signing of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and they are currently on the cusp of landing the services of RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner.

According to The Guardian, the capital outfit are likely to focus on bolstering the backline after the addition of Werner and they have their sights on Chilwell.

Chilwell has been heavily linked with the Blues since the beginning of the season and manager Frank Lampard is said to be a keen admirer of the England international’s talents.

The Blues are expected to part ways with Emerson when the current season concludes and that could leave them with Marcos Alonso as the only specialist left-back option.

Alonso was in a particularly good run of scoring form before the shutdown in March but there remain concerns over his defending in a traditional four-man backline.

Hence, Chilwell has emerged as a target as he can be effective on both ends of the playing field but he won’t come on the cheap for the Blues with the Foxes said to demand at least £60m.