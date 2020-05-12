Manchester United confident of signing 22-goal striker ahead of Chelsea FC

Manchester United are reportedly the favourites to land the signature of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele ahead of Premier League rivals Chelsea FC.

The Red Devils are keen on landing a new striker during the summer and it was reported last month that Dembele would prefer to join them.

According to The Star, Lyon are open to parting way with their marksman in the next transfer window as they seek to overcome the losses after the abrupt end to the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dembele is one of those fancied to head through the exit door and reports claim that he could be available for a fee of around £60m for any interested club.

Frank Lampard’s side had failed with a January approach to sign the former Celtic man but it appears that they may struggle to lure him from the Groupama Stadium this summer.

Dembele has been watched on three separate occasions by United scouts this term and he has apparently signalled the desire to join the club through his representative.

The Frenchman has netted 22 goals during the course of the current campaign. He could have quite easily achieved the 30-goal mark, had the Ligue 1 season not been cancelled due to the COVID-19 threat.