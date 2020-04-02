£45m star ready to reject Arsenal, Man United to join Chelsea FC

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is reportedly prepared to snub interest from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United to join Chelsea FC in the next transfer window.

The Frenchman has endured a tough 18 months with the Spanish giants where injuries and the competition from Clement Lenglet has seen him drop to the bench.

According to The Star, the 2018 World Cup winner has no plans of leaving the Catalan giants this summer but he could consider the option, suppose he is pushed through the exit door.

Arsenal, United and Chelsea FC have enquired over the player’s availability and reports indicate that the Blues could be the defender’s favoured destination ahead of next season.

The former Lyon man has already signaled his interest to the Blues through his agent and it remains to be seen whether the club are willing to meet the Blaugrana’s asking price of £45m.

Umtiti has made 114 appearances for the Blaugrana since joining them from Lyon in the summer of 2016. He has three more years remaining on his current deal.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to loan out Fikayo Tomori for the forthcoming campaign. The club are supposedly eyeing two centre-backs, considering they are already in advanced talks to sign Gabriel from Lille.