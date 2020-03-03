Zouma and Arrizabalaga start, Strongest Predicted Chelsea FC lineup (3-4-2-1) to face Liverpool in the FA Cup

Chelsea FC are scheduled to host Liverpool in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night. The Blues go into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth where Marcos Alonso starred by scoring a brace.

Formation: 3-4-2-1

Predicted Chelsea FC Lineup:

Kepa Arrizabalaga could be reinstated in the starting XI after six matches. The Spaniard has seen Willy Caballero feature in the Premier League and Champions League games over the past month but he should get a chance to prove himself on Tuesday night.

In the defence, there could be a couple of changes from the weekend with Kurt Zouma replacing the injured Andreas Christensen. The Dane is said to have picked up a minor niggle which should keep him out of contention for the Reds clash.

Elsewhere, Fikayo Tomori could drop to the bench with Antonio Rudiger taking his position. Tomori looked pretty average with his display in the second half against Bournemouth and was caught out of position for the second goal conceded.

No changes are likely in the midfield. N’Golo Kante remains sidelined with a muscle injury and that should witness Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho keep their places in the centre of the park.

Further forward, Mason Mount should take up one of the attacking positions behind the main striker. We are anticipating Willian to replace Pedro for the other spot while Olivier Giroud should lead the line, given his good scoring record against Liverpool. He has netted seven times from 14 previous meetings with them.