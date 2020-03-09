‘World class performance’, ‘Excellent’, these Manchester United fans are happy with star, who was ‘different class’ in derby

A few Manchester United supporters have praised the display of Aaron Wan-Bissaka during the club’s 2-0 derby win over Manchester City in the Premier League yesterday.

The 22-year-old featured from the right wing-back spot on Sunday and he managed to impress with a few dribbling runs through the entire 90 minutes.

However, his main highlight was definitely the tackling and he managed to successful complete eight of those, which was more than any other United player.

He also managed three interceptions and a couple of clearances and clearly had the better of Raheem Sterling, who was not afforded with any space to take advantage of from the left-wing.

Bruno Fernandes may have won the fan’s man of the match award for another crucial assist but some fans have appreciated Wan-Bissaka, who produced another flawless defensive display.

Twitter Reactions from Manchester United fans:

Wan Bissaka has been a beast btw ❤️❤️ — 🐐™ (@TheFergusonEra) March 8, 2020

What a fantastic performance and marvelous victory for United..Ole masterclass!! Totally restricted City and created enough chances to win the game. World class performance from Wan Bissaka! Bruno, Martial, Matic were great. Shaw in the second half was superb!!#MUFC — Kaushik (@StylishBruno) March 8, 2020

Is this Wan Bissaka or prime Dani Alves? — Ugbedeojo (@Certifiedopeboi) March 8, 2020

Thoughts on the game :

– Fred was brilliant as always this season

– Matic provided great cover for the defense line

– Wan Bissaka’s most complete game in a Manchester United Jersey , was solid going forward and defensively

-James decision making was terrible #MUNMCI — Ugbedeojo (@Certifiedopeboi) March 8, 2020

Wan Bissaka is just excellent mate — Le Super (@christo_mma) March 8, 2020

Wan-Bissaka has improved on the offensive side of his game as the season has progressed but that has not necessarily hampered his performances at the back.

Through he was tasked with the right wing-back role, the youngster was quite often dropped into the traditional right-back position in order to intercept Sterling time and time again in the Manchester derby.