‘What a player’, ‘He is so good’, these Manchester United fans are delighted with 25-year-old’s performance vs Everton

A selection of Manchester United supporters have lauded the performance of Bruno Fernandes during the club’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Everton on Sunday.
The Red Devils failed to capitalise on fourth-placed Chelsea dropping points for yet another gameweek and they continue to remain three points behind Frank Lampard’s side.
It was not an eventful encounter for the club at Goodison Park as they conceded after just three minutes following a goalkeeping blunder from David de Gea.
Fernandes, who had scored in his previous two starts, managed to put United level in the 33rd minute after he managed to beat Jordan Pickford with a long-range effort.
That was the Portuguese’ first goal from open play for United with the previous two coming from the penalty spot. A few fans were pleased that he was able to make an impact in what was a testing game on the road.
Fernandes was adjudged as the man of the match by the Manchester United fans for the fourth time in his five starts. The Portuguese has made five goalscoring contributions for United (three goals and two assists) since his January move and that is impressive for a player, who has had to adapt to a new surrounding at the halfway stage of the season.