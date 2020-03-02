‘What a player’, ‘He is so good’, these Manchester United fans are delighted with 25-year-old’s performance vs Everton

A selection of Manchester United supporters have lauded the performance of Bruno Fernandes during the club’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Everton on Sunday.

The Red Devils failed to capitalise on fourth-placed Chelsea dropping points for yet another gameweek and they continue to remain three points behind Frank Lampard’s side.

It was not an eventful encounter for the club at Goodison Park as they conceded after just three minutes following a goalkeeping blunder from David de Gea.

Fernandes, who had scored in his previous two starts, managed to put United level in the 33rd minute after he managed to beat Jordan Pickford with a long-range effort.

That was the Portuguese’ first goal from open play for United with the previous two coming from the penalty spot. A few fans were pleased that he was able to make an impact in what was a testing game on the road.

Twitter Reactions:

Crazy to think that there wasnt any more clubs that were in for Bruno Fernandes last year. What a player 🔥🔥🔥 — Calvin ✌️ (@Calvin_94) March 1, 2020

Just love Bruno Fernandes tbh. What a player — Dan (@dannyh9623) March 1, 2020

Bruno fernandes is so good man can’t wait to see him with better players and a decent coach — 🇩🇴🇪🇸🇩🇲 (@marlito____) March 1, 2020

FT Everton 1 – 1 Man United



Massive TWO points dropped in the top 4 race

Maguire solid performance

De Gea cost us the game

Bruno Fernandes is the truth

Ighalo should’ve scored that

No desire or hunger in the 2nd half

Bailly should be starting ahead of lindelof#EVEMUN — AJ 🦅 (@r3al__AJ) March 1, 2020

Positives

Maguire was solid

Fernandes always wants to make something happen



Negatives

De Gea lack of awareness

Poor second half

Brandon Williams came on too late in the game — MUFC (@mufc1801) March 1, 2020

Fernandes was adjudged as the man of the match by the Manchester United fans for the fourth time in his five starts. The Portuguese has made five goalscoring contributions for United (three goals and two assists) since his January move and that is impressive for a player, who has had to adapt to a new surrounding at the halfway stage of the season.