‘Quality’, ‘Team Player’, these Manchester United fans are delighted with 25-year-old’s display vs Man City

A section of the Manchester United fans have appreciated the performance of midfielder Bruno Fernandes during the club’s 2-0 derby win over Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Portuguese came into the game with four goalscoring contributions (three goals and one assist) from as many league appearances for the club and he made another crucial impact on Sunday.

Fernandes was a quiet figure during the opening 30 minutes of the game but he made the key contribution for Anthony Martial’s goal after his quick pass from a free-kick which caught the opposition defence unawares.

Scott McTominay completed the scoring in the dying seconds with a superb 40-yard strike but Fernandes was once again picked by the club’s fans as the man of the match.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions…

Bruno Fernandes is becoming more of a bargain with every passing week. Excellent cameo from Igahlo as well. Dogged and stuck to the plan, real progress #MUFC #MUNMCI — Tomás Sheehan (@TomasSheehan) March 8, 2020

Bruno Fernandes and Ighalo have lifted spirits at Manchester United. — The United Link 🏆 (@TheUnitedLink) March 8, 2020

Bruno Fernandes is so good Anthony Martial hasn’t stopped smiling for two months. He’s waited YEARS for this. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) March 8, 2020

@B_Fernandes8 is a different class. Quality, top attitude and great work rate. Someone who takes responsibility and a team player 👊 — Scholes 🇾🇪 (@26scholes) March 8, 2020

Can’t emphasise Bruno Fernandes’ impact on this United side enough. Largely quiet today, yet his quick thinking created the opener after ‘earning’ the free-kick which led to it. Outstanding off the ball too. Again – no idea how nobody else got him before United finally did — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) March 8, 2020

Fernandes, 25, has definitely improved the creativity in the final third of the field for Manchester United and he has now contributed three goals and two assists from his five Premier League outings.

As such, he has turned into a genuine favourite among the United fans. The club are currently unbeaten for 10 games on the bounce and the season could yet end on a successful note with Champions League football and possible silverware.