‘Masterclass’, ‘Remember the name’, these Chelsea fans praise midfield star after FA Cup win vs Liverpool

A selection of Chelsea fans have heaped praise on midfielder Billy Gilmour following the club’s 2-0 win over Liverpool in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Blues went into the game on the back of successive winless matches and they had a nervy beginning with a couple of defensive mistakes.

However, they managed to find the net in the 13th minute after Reds goalkeeper Adrian could not gather the ball from a fierce Willian shot.

Thereafter, the west London side needed some assistance from goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who made a splendid triple save but other than that, they managed to control the proceedings.

Ross Barkley put some daylight between the sides with a terrific strike after the hour mark and that contributed to a comfortable win over the Reds at Anfield.

Over the course of the 90 minutes, Gilmour was definitely the standout performer for the Blues and he managed to not only impress the Blues fans but also supporters from rival clubs.

The youngster was comfortable with the possession of the ball and he made a number of quality passes from the centre of the park as he had the better of Fabinho in the opposition ranks.

As per whoscored, the 18-year-old managed two tackles, one interception and a couple of clearances and the youngster surely has the potential to reach great heights with the west London giants.

Here are some of the Twitter Reactions from Chelsea fans…

#BillyGilmour well played as DM with positive 💪approach, created space for all espclly barkley to show his class — chelsea💞sidnaaz💝 (@vijesh001) March 3, 2020

Takes from today’s game.



– Kepa clean sheet

– Billy Gilmour masterclass

– Giroud bulled Gomez & VVD

– Barkley had a flashback to his Everton days

– Did Sarah even come on?



Proud of Chelsea tonight.. 💙 — Conn (@ConnCFC) March 3, 2020

Great battling performance tonight. Gilmour superb. Barkley great goal. Next round anyone at home please #KTBFFH 💙 — 💙Ashleymadblue 💙 (@ralpha060461) March 3, 2020

Billy Gilmour. How have we not played him in the league sooner? Amazing tackle at the end, superb on and off the ball all half — ᴺᴷ7 (@NGoloFC) March 3, 2020

18 years old Billy Gilmour schooled Fabinho and won the MOTM … Remember the name ! — Hisrael (@hisraeljt) March 3, 2020