‘Masterclass’, ‘Must start against Bayern’, these Chelsea FC fans are delighted with ‘Unreal’ player after win vs Everton

A selection of Chelsea FC fans have lauded the performance of club graduate Billy Gilmour following the 4-0 thumping of Everton in the Premier League.

The teenager recently bagged the man of the match for a superb midfield display against Liverpool in the FA Cup and he replicated the feat on his maiden Premier League start on Sunday.

In the absence of Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante was handed with the defensive midfield duties and he managed to handle with efficiency with a 93 percent passing success.

Though the teenager didn’t make many tackles or interceptions, he was once again impressive with his positioning and made forward transition passes at every possible instance.

This has got some of the Chelsea FC fans excited and some of them have taken to Twitter to appreciate another delightful performance from the club graduate.

Billy Gilmour starting against Bayern at the Allianz Arena is a must, agreed? Yes. — Mod (@CFCMod_) March 8, 2020

Billy Gilmour once again is Chelsea’s man of the match. Crazy to think he is only 18 years of age but he is playing with such composure and intelligence. How many 18 year olds in Europe can drop two 10/10’s against top opposition?



Billy Gilmour has a huge career ahead of him.. — Conn (@ConnCFC) March 8, 2020

Billy Gilmour well, well clear of Jorginho. Unreal today. — #8 (@MedianoEra) March 8, 2020

Billy Gilmour must start against Bayern! I said MUST, the boy is an improved Fabregas in all ramifications. He is my man of the match #CHEEVE — Peter Ezenwa (@PitaOpendo) March 8, 2020

Chelsea are trailing Bayern Munich by a 3-0 aggregate after the home leg of the Champions League round of 16. They need to score at least three clear goals at the Allianz Arena to take the tie to added extra-time and the Toffees result should get the team fired up for the game.

Jorginho will be available for Frank Lampard as he is only suspended domestically. Still, it won’t be a surprise, if Gilmour is handed with his Champions League debut from the holding midfield position ahead of the Italian.