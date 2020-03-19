‘It could be done for him’, David Ornstein believes 22-year-old will leave Arsenal

The Athletic reporter David Ornstein believes Arsenal could part ways with one of their club graduates when the transfer window reopens at the end of the campaign.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has transformed the club’s fortunes in recent months and they were in a three-match winning run in the Premier League before the half because of the COVID-19 virus.

The north London side are expected to make numerous changes to the squad during the summer and it appears that could begin with the sale of players, who don’t seem to suit Arteta’s philosophy.

Speaking on The Athletic Podcast, Ornstein noted that Ainsley Maitland-Niles has become out-of-favour under Arteta and he happened to highlight the player’s desire to feature in the centre of the park.

The comments were made by the 22-year-old, when he was playing at right-back under Unai Emery but Ornstein feels the player’s time could be done at the north London giants.

Arteta started Maitland-Niles on the right side of the defence between the backend of December and mid-January but he has since managed just 10 minutes with both Hector Bellerin and Sokratis preferred ahead of him.