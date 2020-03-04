‘He must start against Everton’, ‘Fantastic’, these Chelsea fans are delighted with 25-year-old’s display vs Liverpool

A selection of Chelsea fans have expressed their delight after Kepa Arrizabalaga put in a solid performance on his goalkeeping return against Liverpool.

The Spain international found himself on the bench for six games on the bounce but he was handed with the opportunity to impress in the fifth round of the FA Cup last night.

The 25-year-old had a relatively comfortable game in goal and he was hugely impressive during one sequence in the 19th minute where he made three successive saves to deny the Reds from finding the net.

That preserved the Blues 1-0 lead at the break and the west London side went on to score again in the second half as they registered a convincing victory in the end.

Following the game, a number of Chelsea fans appreciated the goalkeeper’s impressive comeback between the sticks and a few believe that should be sufficient for his reintroduction in the league against Everton on Sunday.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Kepa is really embracing this challenge with red eyes. Dropping to number two is bringing out the Kepa we know. That's what I want to see. No complains if he starts against Everton. — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) March 3, 2020

He must start against Everton imo. — Billy Gilmour (@BillyGilmourSZN) March 3, 2020

Kepa is back with a vengeance tonight! Fantastic! 💪🏻 — Younes H-Hamou (@youneshh) March 3, 2020

Chelsea should have had like 5 goals now. Pedro and Giroud misses were bad. We have been fantastic today. Kepa has been awesome. Games like this keep my hopes alive. #CHELIV — Balance ton quoi. (@olufunmiie) March 3, 2020

Arrizabalaga made five saves during the course of the FA Cup fifth round tie and that was more than he has managed in a single game throughout the current campaign.

He had an initial fumble with the shot from Sadio Mane but other than that, he managed to clear the lines when required and was solid through the 90 minutes. That should give him plenty of confidence for the games ahead.