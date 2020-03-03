Frank Lampard confirms five Chelsea FC players are out injured ahead of Liverpool clash

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that he will be without five first-team players ahead of Tuesday’s FA Cup fifth round tie against Liverpool at home.

The west London outfit managed only a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on the road last weekend but that was sufficient to preserve their three-point advantage for the fourth spot on the table.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s FA Cup tie, Lampard confirmed that Andreas Christensen has a minor injury concern and that could see him sidelined for the Reds clash.

He added that Tammy Abraham (ankle), Christian Pulisic (adductor), Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) and N’Golo Kante (muscle) won’t make the squad for the midweek Cup game.

“Andreas Christensen has got a small issue which we are going to give another 24 hours, but probably puts him in out of the game. Other than that we have no Tammy Abraham, no Christian Pulisic, no Callum Hudson-Odoi and no N’Golo Kante,” he told.

Lampard is likely to make a few changes to the starting XI but he would still pick a team strong enough to compete and reach the next round. On the contrary, it is hard to predict the Reds team after recent Cup ties where the youngsters have featured.

Jurgen Klopp may probably go with a mixture of youth and experience this time around but the likes of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah may make the bench at the least and could be utilised during the backend of the game, suppose they are trailing against Chelsea FC.