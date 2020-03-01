‘Disastrous’, ‘A poor display’, these Chelsea fans are unhappy with 22-year-old’s performance in Bournemouth draw

A section of Chelsea fans were left frustrated with the display of Fikayo Tomori during the club’s 2-2 draw against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The England international got his first start in more than a month after he was chosen to play in a back three ahead of Antonio Rudiger, who was poor with his positioning against Bayern Munich.

However, the Blues graduate had a difficult game by his standards and he was partly at fault for the second goal as he was clearly out of position which allowed Jack Stacey to roll the ball across the face of goal for Josh King to score.

Tomori managed only 63 minutes in the Premier League clash and he may want to forget the second-half performance which was probably his worst in the Chelsea shirt to date.

Perhaps, the centre-back may have been rusty after being out of contention for a month but it will be a surprise, if the 22-year-old retains his starting spot for the FA Cup fifth round tie against Liverpool in midweek.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions over his showing..

Tomori is no any better than Rudiger. They are both disastrous.



Imagine disagreeing#BOUCHE — BLUEBERRY💙 (@NenyeChelsea) February 29, 2020

Jorginho nutmegged, Tomori bolted & Bournemouth score a second goal – what a sorry state of affairs — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) February 29, 2020

Let’s be real, it was very poor defending from Tomori. We can love him all we want, but this has been a poor display from him. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) February 29, 2020

Tomori was so bad today mehn! What happened to him? #CFC — BlueTipsie (@TemitopeOjo11) February 29, 2020

Tomori’s positioning.. man he needs a lot of polishing — FR (@FR09_) February 29, 2020

The FA Cup remains the club’s sole chance of winning a trophy this season unless they make a stupendous comeback against Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Liverpool have played a much weakened side during the early stages of the FA Cup but Jurgen Klopp could come up with a much stronger outfit in midweek, particularly after the Reds’ shock 3-0 league loss to Watford.