Chelsea FC are ready to break transfer record to sign 22-year-old attacker

Chelsea FC are reportedly prepared to break the bank as they seek to land the signature of Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has been with the Bundesliga outfit for the past three years and during this period, he has contributed 24 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

With every summer, he has been linked with a possible Premier League move and The Mail claims that the Blues could seek to land his services when the transfer window reopens.

It is added that the club’s talent-spotters watched the attacker in action during the recent Europa League tie against Rangers where he came off the bench to find the net.

Leverkusen are obviously keen on selling their prized asset to a non-German club this summer and reports claim that the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool are also monitoring the Jamaican’s situation.

However, manager Frank Lampard seems keen on integrating Bailey into his youth squad for next season and the Blues could pay up a club-record £85m to secure the attacker’s signature.

Chelsea FC are likely to part ways with Willian and Pedro when their respective contracts concluded at the end of the campaign. They have already reinforced the wide attacking department with the purchase of Hakim Ziyech and are said to be eyeing another high-profile signing.