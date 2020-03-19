Arsenal fear losing key player for just £35m this summer

Arsenal are reportedly facing the prospect of losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the cheap amid his reluctance to sign a new contract beyond next season.

The Gabonese star has already netted 20 goals for the Gunners this term and 17 of those have come in the Premier League where the club are ninth in the standings.

According to The Sun, the north London side have given up on the prospect of extending Aubameyang’s stay as they edge closer to the summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old obviously wants to play European football next term and the Gunners are facing the prospect of missing out unless they make a strong end to the campaign after the league’s resumption.

Otherwise, the club’s hierarchy are bound to consider his sale to avoid a similar occurrence to Aaron Ramsey, Jack Wilshere and Alexis Sanchez in the past.

In that case, they will definitely find themselves in a susceptible position and reports claim that the forward could be sold for around £35m to one of the player’s suitors.

Spanish giants Barcelona are obviously leading the hunt to sign the former AC Milan graduate but the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are also monitoring the proceedings ahead of the summer.