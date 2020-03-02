‘A monster performance’, ‘Still world class’, these Manchester United fans are happy with 26-year-old’s display vs Everton

A selection of Manchester United fans were delighted with the showing of Harry Maguire during the club’s 1-1 draw against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils could have reduced the gap between themselves and fourth-placed Chelsea to the solitary point but they failed to do so after an average attacking display.

A David de Gea howler allowed Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score for the Toffees after just three minutes on the clock and Bruno Fernandes brought United level after the half an hour mark.

However, Manchester United were far from impressive with the attacking performance following the break and they need the assistance of Maguire at the back to deal with the physical threat from the Toffees.

Maguire was dominant at the back as he won five aerial duels and besides this, he made a staggering 15 clearances for the Red Devils as they shared the spoils at Goodison Park.

The centre-back appeared to have conceded an unfortunate own goal in the dying seconds but the goal was chalked off by VAR after Gylfi Sigurdsson obscured the view of De Gea while grounded in an offside position.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions for Maguire’s display…

A draw but Maguire superb. Bruno superb.

Trust the process. #OleBall — Rina. (@rinaasani) March 1, 2020

Today was one of those games that we’d have lost last season without Harry Maguire back there. He was outstanding again and dealt with absolutely everything thrown his way. A monster performance and he was rightly awarded Man of the Match too. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) March 1, 2020

Harry Maguire made 15 clearances against Everton.



What a colossal performance from the #mufc captain. pic.twitter.com/tXMnbtHYqq — ً (@utdrobbo) March 1, 2020

Harry maguire has been class today. — United (@MUFCsuperfan93) March 1, 2020

If your one of those that still doubt Harry Maguire, rewatch that Everton game. Phenomenal. #MUFC — Jamie Ward (@jamie_ward84) March 1, 2020

People don’t rate Maguire because he’s English and world record signing for a centre back he’s still world class — ‏ً (@UtdAidan) March 2, 2020