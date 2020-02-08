Home
‘Would absolutely love this’, these Chelsea FC fans react as £40.5m star reportedly wants Blues move

A selection of Chelsea FC fans believe the club should raid for the services of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Ajax when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Blues boss Frank Lampard recently dropped Kepa Arrizabalaga to the bench for the Premier League clash at Leicester City with veteran Willy Caballero starting in goal.

Since then, there have been the speculation that Lampard wants to part ways with Arrizabalaga and would prefer someone with better distribution skills from the back.

According to The Mail, it has been claimed that Ajax’s Onana would prefer a Premier League move in the summer with either Chelsea FC or Tottenham Hotspur.

However, it is added that Onana believes the Blues could be the perfect destination for him, particularly with Lampard wanting a replacement for Arrizabalaga between the sticks.

In response to this, there has been a relatively reaction from a section of the supporters, who believe the Cameroon international, valued at £40.5m by Transfermarkt, could prove a quality summer signing to take over the gloves.

