‘World class’, ‘Absolutely brilliant’, these Arsenal fans were delighted with 27-year-old’s display in win vs Everton

A selection of Arsenal fans have praised the performance of Bernd Leno during the club’s 3-2 win over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners went 1-0 down within the opening minute of the game but they managed to take the lead by the 33rd minute after goals from Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, they ended the half in disappointing fashion as Richarlison scored with a tame effort and Leno was to blame for the goal, given he should have taken the command of the situation in the six-yard box.

After the interval, Aubameyang scored within 30 seconds with a second-headed goal from as many games and that proved the eventual winner for the Gunners.

Still, they had plenty of work to do during the course of the second half and Leno, who was at fault for the Toffees’ second goal redeemed himself in superb fashion.

The 27-year-old denied Calvert-Lewin from point-blank range after Granit Xhaka had played the striker onside. Thereafter, he came up with a Manuel Neuer style clearance as he came out of the box to clear the danger in front of Richarlison, who managed to get behind the Gunners backline.

There was certainly some frustration from the fans with Leno’s poor handling in the opening half but he thoroughly made up for the same after the interval and proved why he should be the leading contender for the club’s Player of the Year accolade.

Here are some of the fans’ reactions:

▬▬▬.◙.▬▬▬

═▂▄▄▓▄▄▂

◢◤ █▀▀████▄▄▄▄◢◤

█▄ █ █▄ ███▀▀▀▀▀▀▀╬

◥█████◤

══╩══╩═

╬═╬

╬═╬

╬═╬ just dropped by to say

╬═╬

╬═╬

╬═╬☻/ Leno is world class

╬═╬/▌

╬═╬/ — P™ (@SemperFiArsenal) February 23, 2020

People keep saying it's hard to pick an Arsenal 'Player of the Season'.



I think it's Leno. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) February 23, 2020

If you don’t think only Alisson is better than Leno in the league on current form you’re either clueless or Spurs fan — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) February 23, 2020

Bernd Leno, absolutely brilliant that second half. A world class close range save. Then a quick reflex save with his leg. And finally, a Manuel Neueresque tackle to save the day. Top 3 keeper in the league easily. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) February 23, 2020

@Aubameyang7 and @Bernd_Leno Superb today #ARSEVE Sometimes you have to grind them out — Scott Sanderson (@sarni72) February 23, 2020