‘What a player’, ‘Top class’, these Chelsea FC fans are delighted with performance of one player after win vs Spurs

A selection of Chelsea FC fans have praised the performance of striker Olivier Giroud following the club’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.

Giroud had been a forgotten figure over the past few months but he was re-introduced to Premier League action with a second half appearance against Manchester United where his goal was chalked off for an offside.

Still, his performance was sufficient enough to hand him with his maiden start of the year and he proved his worth by scoring the opening goal with a superb left-footed strike in the 15th minute.

Besides this, the former Arsenal man also impressed with his hold-up and link-up play with the likes of Ross Barkley and Mason Mount and that capped off a fine performance for which he was named the Premier League man of the match.

As such, a number of Chelsea FC fans have recognised his efforts and some of them have taken to Twitter to heap praise on the marksman, who was out of the first-team reckoning for nearly three months.

Twitter Reactions:

Top class Giroud. Made a statement today! Quality. He comes off for Tammy. Good to see Tammy today! Could we see Ruben come on for 10 mins? 🤞 — Younes H-Hamou (@youneshh) February 22, 2020

Giroud over Tammy all day long, a top class finisher!! #CHETOT — The Kerry Mafia (@KillarneyKnight) February 22, 2020

Giroud what a player 👊 — mick lewis (@micklewis4) February 22, 2020

starts a game after 3 months, has a good game, scores a goal. all that in a very important match. what a player 👌🙇‍♂️ and still is so professional inspite of not being let go because of minimal/no game time. olivier giroud is a great man and a great player 😤😤 — a sad boi :'( (@aniruddhaaaaah) February 22, 2020

Very good shift from Giroud. Scored a goal & started the buildup for the 2nd goal.



Well done, Oli 👏🏼 — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) February 22, 2020

Giroud got the chance to lead the line with Tammy Abraham not 100 percent fit after an ankle concern. The Frenchman should keep his place upfront when the Blues entertain Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie on Tuesday night.