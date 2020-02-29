Tomori and Giroud start, Strongest Predicted Chelsea FC lineup (4-2-3-1) to face Bournemouth

Chelsea FC will be eyeing back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since November when they face Bournemouth on the road on Saturday.

The Blues have as many as four first-team regulars on the sidelines with injuries and Frank Lampard has to do with a limited choice of players for the forthcoming league contest.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Lineup:

Willy Caballero impressed with a couple of key saves in the opening half against Bayern. The veteran should continue between the sticks ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

In the defence, Lampard should revert to the regular formation and that could see Marcos Alonso drop to the bench as Cesar Azpilicueta should move into the left-back position.

At right-back, Reece James is an undisputed starter at the present point of time but there could be a change at the heart of the backline with one of Andreas Christensen or Antonio Rudiger getting the axe after the midweek display.

Rudiger was at fault for a couple of goals conceded against Bayern but Christensen should likewise have done better for the third goal where he missed his advancing challenge on Alphonso Davies. Rudiger may probably keep his place as the experienced defender of the duo.

At the heart of the midfield, there are no selection doubts. Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are expected to start. N’Golo Kante is unavailable with his muscle injury but Ruben Loftus-Cheek could make his first appearance since May 2019 following his recovery from an Achilles injury. However, a cameo seems the likely outcome for him.

In the attack, Ross Barkley may drop to the bench after struggling against Bayern, where he made just eight successful passes. We are fancying Pedro and Willian in the wide attacking positions with Mason Mount featuring in the number 10 slot.

Upfront, Olivier Giroud should lead the line for the third game running ahead of Michy Batshuayi. Regular striker Tammy Abraham is unavailable for the game after suffering another recurrence of the ankle injury in the post-match training session on Tuesday.

Predicted Chelsea FC lineup: Willy Caballero, Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, Fikayo Tomori, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Willian, Mason Mount, Pedro, Olivier Giroud