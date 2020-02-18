‘Should never start’, ‘Give him away for free’, these Chelsea fans are angry with 26-year-old’s display vs Man United

A section of the Chelsea fans have reacted angrily after Michy Batshuayi struggled to find the net in the 2-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester United at home.

The west London giants had the opportunity to enhance their Champions League prospects with a victory but that was not the case as they succumbed to their third-straight defeat to United this term.

Obviously, they were unlucky with Harry Maguire escaping a red card for his stamp on Batshuayi while one of their goals was surprising chalked off through VAR with minimal contact.

Still, none of those attempts came via Batshuayi, who had a game to forget. The Belgian squandered a number of chances to find the net and a couple of those misses came prior to Anthony Martial’s opening goal for United.

As such, there has been a genuine frustration from the Chelsea supporters and some of them have taken to Twitter to express their views on the Belgian’s showing.

Twitter Reactions:

I already knew we were going to lose when I saw Batshuayi and Pedro starting.



Waste of emotional investment. — ImDifferent (@DamyAdeg) February 17, 2020

Few things should be taken from this game

-giroud over batshuayi any day thats on you frank

-willian and batshuayi should be nowhere near the chelsea shirt again

-congrats varchester united. — Jorgi's army (@jorginhoarmy98) February 17, 2020

I agree with you 100% , batshuayi should never start for Chelsea until they sell him , he has been given a lot of chances to be a regular starter . But every time he adds nothing to the team and Giroud shld start against spurs — Kingsheqzfifty (@streetkingfifty) February 17, 2020

Please if you can't sell batshuayi, just give him away for free — ntambwa mbenga (@mbenga60) February 17, 2020

If Lampard ever starts Batshuayi again I’m cancelling my membership — Arian M (@CareFree__08) February 17, 2020

With the defeat, the Blues have picked up just two points from the previous four league matches and that has dropped them to a position where they have a fight to make next season’s Champions League.

Their next league game comes against Tottenham Hotspur at home and a defeat could possibly see them dropping out of the top four for the first time since September.