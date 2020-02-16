Rudiger and Abraham start, Strongest Predicted Chelsea FC lineup (4-2-3-1) to face Manchester United

Chelsea FC are scheduled to host Manchester United in Monday’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have won just one of the previous five league matches but they now face a crucial period with back-to-back games against United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The west London giants have cemented the fourth spot for most of the current campaign but they need to find form during the backend of the season, considering their position has been stable due to the shortcomings of other sides rather than their own results.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Lineup:

Kepa Arrizabalaga was surprisingly dropped for the Leicester City clash where he only made the bench. However, in the lead up to the United game, Lampard has admitted that he has been impressed with Kepa’s response in training. The Spaniard should replace Willy Caballero in goal.

The defence should remain unchanged from the previous few league games. Antonio Rudiger, who was the man of the match against the Foxes with two crucial goals, should once again partner Andreas Christensen in the central defensive department.

Reece James, who has been superb with his precise crossing into the box, should take up the right-back spot. Skipper Cesar Azpilicueta should slot into the opposite end of the central defence. The Spaniard has shown a better defensive resolve compared to Emerson and Alonso from the left-back spot.

At the heart of the midfield, Jorginho and N’Golo Kante should keep their places. There is the temptation to field Mateo Kovacic in a three-man midfield but Lampard should go with an additional attacking option, given he likes to play the game on the front foot against the big sides.

As such, Mason Mount should retain his number 10 spot after his brace of assists. Callum Hudson-Odoi should likewise keep his place on the right wing but there could be a change on the opposite flank with Pedro making way for Willian.

Willian has looked out of sorts since the splendid performance at Tottenham Hotspur and Lampard will be hoping that the Brazilian can revive his form displayed from the early phase of the campaign.

Tammy Abraham should lead the line, provided he passes a late fitness test. He has been struggling with the same ankle concern picked up against Arsenal last month.

Predicted Chelsea FC lineup (4-2-3-1): Arrizabalaga, James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Willian, Abraham.

