Rio Ferdinand predicts where Manchester United will finish in the Premier League this season

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes his former club can still make the push for the top four in the Premier League, given their near rivals have been inconsistent with their form similar to them.

The Red Devils have missed a number of chances to close the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea this season but they are still within six points off the Blues, who have similarly struggled to build up a winning streak.

Speaking exclusively to TalkSPORT, Ferdinand acknowledged that United have not been consistent with their league displays this season and that is normal with the number of young players integrated into the squad.

“We haven’t been as consistent as we would like, but that happens with change and when there’s a lot of youth that has been brought into a squad,” he told.

However, the former United favourite added that none of the teams around them have gone on a winning run to cement the fourth spot and believes the Red Devils can still seal Champions League football for next season through the league.

“The target at the moment if to be in the Champions League and United are fortunate there isn’t a team that has really gone on a rich vein of form to cement their place in the top four. So it’s up for grabs,” he continued.

Manchester United face Chelsea FC on the road after the winter break. The game could make-or-break their Champions League hopes, considering a defeat would put them nine points adrift of the top four.

A victory, however, would see them within three points off the Blues and potentially with the chance to seal Champions League football rather than depending on Europa League success for the same.