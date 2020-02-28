‘Player of the Season’, ‘Absolutely fantastic’, these Manchester United fans are delighted with 26-year-old’s display vs Club Brugge

A selection of Manchester United fans have hailed the showing of midfielder Fred during the club’s convincing 5-0 win over Club Brugge in the second leg of the Europa League round of 32 clash.
The Red Devils sealed a comfortable 6-1 aggregate win to book their place in the round of 16 of the competition and a number of fans were particularly impressed with Fred getting onto the scoresheet.
The Brazilian has been the standout performer for United in recent months where he has shone against some of the elite Premier League teams and it was a definitely a refreshing sight to him score two goals on Thursday.
That ended Fred’s goal drought of nearly five months and a number of Manchester United supporters have now taken to Twitter to appreciate the midfielder’s display against the Belgian side.
Twitter Reactions:
Fernandes was undoubtedly the main orchestrator in the attack and he opened the scoring in the 27th minute before contributing a terrific pass for Juan Mata in the lead-up to the second goal scored by Odion Ighalo.
The Portuguese has certainly improved the club’s goalscoring fortunes with his arrival but one can’t ignore Fred, who has been by far the best-performing player in a season where United have faced untimely injuries in the midfield department.