‘Player of the Season’, ‘Absolutely fantastic’, these Manchester United fans are delighted with 26-year-old’s display vs Club Brugge

A selection of Manchester United fans have hailed the showing of midfielder Fred during the club’s convincing 5-0 win over Club Brugge in the second leg of the Europa League round of 32 clash.

The Red Devils sealed a comfortable 6-1 aggregate win to book their place in the round of 16 of the competition and a number of fans were particularly impressed with Fred getting onto the scoresheet.

The Brazilian has been the standout performer for United in recent months where he has shone against some of the elite Premier League teams and it was a definitely a refreshing sight to him score two goals on Thursday.

That ended Fred’s goal drought of nearly five months and a number of Manchester United supporters have now taken to Twitter to appreciate the midfielder’s display against the Belgian side.

Twitter Reactions:

This was a brace only against 10-men Brugge, but Fred deserved that brace so much today.



The man has come leaps and bounds in fantastic fashion. He's put his head down, worked hard and earned everyone's trust. That's the culture needed at Manchester United. Player of the Season. — Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17) February 27, 2020

Fred has shit on all his doubters, he’s been absolutely fantastic for us! All you Fred haters where are you now? — KB_MUFC 🔰 (@kabtastick) February 27, 2020

Pastor fred #MUNBRU — Uche Jombo Rodriguez (@uchejombo) February 27, 2020

As things stand Fred is Manchester United Player Of The Year.#MUFC — Niranjan (@UnitedNMB) February 27, 2020

Once again, an outstanding performance from Fred tonight. After his tremendous exploits in the midfield, he scored twice which climaxed to United's 5-0 triumph over Club Brugge.



Bruno was super.MCtominay, fantastic whilst Ighalo got his 1st goal to open the floodgates for goals. — Fareed Ander Herrera (@Fareed_herrera) February 27, 2020

Fernandes was undoubtedly the main orchestrator in the attack and he opened the scoring in the 27th minute before contributing a terrific pass for Juan Mata in the lead-up to the second goal scored by Odion Ighalo.

The Portuguese has certainly improved the club’s goalscoring fortunes with his arrival but one can’t ignore Fred, who has been by far the best-performing player in a season where United have faced untimely injuries in the midfield department.