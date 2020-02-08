Picture: Boost for Arsenal as injured player returns to training on Friday

Arsenal have received an injury boost with Bukayo Saka involved in first-team training for the Gunners in their warm-weather camp in Dubai.

The youngster picked up a knock to his knee and hip during the recent Premier League clash at Burnley and that contributed to his half-time substitution.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta obviously stated that the teenager’s fitness would be assessed and it appears that Saka has returned to training without any concern.

Gunners’ second-choice goalkeeper posted a training update after the first session in Dubai and Saka was part of the group working alongside the Argentine goalkeeper.

Here is the tweet….

Winning team of today’s first session in dubai🇦🇪 #arsenal

Equipo ganador del primer entreno en Dubái pic.twitter.com/hRxVyuZ4qJ — Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) February 7, 2020

Meanwhile, the same has been confirmed by reputed Arsenal youth blogger Jeorge Bird and it is a satisfying to see that Saka has avoided any injury which would have kept him out of action for the Newcastle United game.

Saka already back in full training despite his injury last weekend. — Jeorge Bird (@jeorgebird) February 7, 2020

Despite Saka’s recovery, he may have to vacate the left-back position for the Magpies clash, should Sead Kolasinac manage to prove his fitness after a thigh strain picked up last month.

Similarly to Saka, Kolasinac participated in training alongside his teammates and he was joined by Reiss Nelson, who has missed the past few weeks of action with a hamstring problem.