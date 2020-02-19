‘Outstanding’, ‘He is the best’, these Manchester United fans are delighted with 25-year-old’s recent display

A section of Manchester United supporters have hailed the performance of defender Eric Bailly following his impressive return to Premier League action.
The Ivorian made his first appearance of the season for the club after overcoming a knee injury and he was tasked with the job of playing in a back three alongside Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.
Compared to Maguire and Shaw, the 25-year-old was not commanding in terms of the clearances or aerial duels but he was effective with some last-ditch defending and made three key blocks in the game, as per whoscored.
One of those restricted Mateo Kovacic from potentially finding the net from close the range and his overall performance has definitely pleased a section of the Manchester United fans.
Bailly’s return in the back three was contributed by Victor Lindelof missing the game through an illness. There is a good chance that he will keep his place for the forthcoming Europa League clash with the Swede likely to be offered with more time to recuperate.
United are scheduled to face Club Brugge away from home in the first leg of the round of 32 of the competition and they are genuine favourites to win the game. Still, they have tended to struggle on the road this term and Solskjaer will be hoping for a quick start in Bruges.