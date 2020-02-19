‘Outstanding’, ‘He is the best’, these Manchester United fans are delighted with 25-year-old’s recent display

A section of Manchester United supporters have hailed the performance of defender Eric Bailly following his impressive return to Premier League action.

The Ivorian made his first appearance of the season for the club after overcoming a knee injury and he was tasked with the job of playing in a back three alongside Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

Compared to Maguire and Shaw, the 25-year-old was not commanding in terms of the clearances or aerial duels but he was effective with some last-ditch defending and made three key blocks in the game, as per whoscored.

One of those restricted Mateo Kovacic from potentially finding the net from close the range and his overall performance has definitely pleased a section of the Manchester United fans.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter…

Eric Bailly with an incredible last ditch tackle to prevent Kovacic from a shot on goal. Outstanding defending. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) February 17, 2020

Eric Bailly is wild. Everything he does seems like the worst possible idea at the time and then he makes it work. — Zito (@_Zeets) February 17, 2020

I don't care what anyone says, when Bailly is fully fit he is the best centre-back at Manchester United. This is not an opinion, its a fact. We've missed him. Don Eric. 👑 — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) February 17, 2020

There’s just something about Eric Bailly that I love. Just want him to succeed and be injury-free. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 17, 2020

Bailly out here like the Ivorian Vidic! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Guz Khan (@GuzKhanOfficial) February 17, 2020

Bailly’s return in the back three was contributed by Victor Lindelof missing the game through an illness. There is a good chance that he will keep his place for the forthcoming Europa League clash with the Swede likely to be offered with more time to recuperate.

United are scheduled to face Club Brugge away from home in the first leg of the round of 32 of the competition and they are genuine favourites to win the game. Still, they have tended to struggle on the road this term and Solskjaer will be hoping for a quick start in Bruges.