‘Our new signing’, ‘League isn’t ready’, these Chelsea FC fans are delighted with update from £27m-rated star

A selection of Chelsea FC fans have expressed their delight after witnessing midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek play for the development side as part of the process of building up his fitness.

Loftus-Cheek has not played a competitive game for the Blues since picking up a serious Achilles injury in a friendly game in May and his recovery has been delayed with a couple of setbacks.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has refused to reveal a probable return date for the England international but things are looking positive for the £27m-rated midfielder, who could make his comeback probably by March.

Loftus-Cheek tweeted a photo on him playing for the Under 23s on Tuesday and the reaction has been overly positive from the Chelsea FC fans. Here are some of the best tweets….

Welcome Back Ruben 💙 Hope to see you in Chelsea's First XI soon 👊 — Nouman (@nomifooty) February 4, 2020

The league isn't ready for this sauce — leWis 🇪🇹🇬🇧 (@CarefreeLewisG) February 4, 2020

Sure our new signing — MOSES D IGBO BOY (@mosesnnadi01) February 4, 2020

It’s just amazing isn’t it😭😍💙 — Ben🕊 (@RealBenGill) February 4, 2020

Chelsea FC return to Premier League action after the winter break with a home game against Manchester United and they can’t afford to drop points with the team chasing them for the fourth spot.

For most of the season, they have settled in the final Champions place with little to no concern. However, Tottenham Hotspur are now within four points off them in the standings.