‘Our best player’, ‘He is quality’, these Manchester United fans are delighted with one player after win vs Chelsea

A section of Manchester United fans were delighted with the display of Bruno Fernandes during his first-ever away game in the Premier League.
The Portuguese had a decent debut against Wolves at the beginning of the month where his performance deteriorated in the second half where he was asked to play in a more central position.
Against Chelsea, he played through nearly the entire game from the number 10 slot and he managed to prove his worth with a quality cross from a corner which led to Harry Maguire’s first league goal for United.
Besides the assist, he was able to make two successful tackles, one interception, one clearance and win one aerial duel (whoscored) and that capped off an impressive away debut for him in the English top-flight.
Here are some of the best reactions from Manchester United fans on Twitter over his showing..
Fernandes has yet to impress for the Red Devils from open play but he has certainly shown his quality from set-pieces and nearly scored with a superb free-kick attempt prior to his assist for Maguire.
The quality distribution in the final third is something United have missed over the course of the current campaign where they have missed the services of Paul Pogba with multiple ankle injury setbacks.