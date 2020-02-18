‘Our best player’, ‘He is quality’, these Manchester United fans are delighted with one player after win vs Chelsea

A section of Manchester United fans were delighted with the display of Bruno Fernandes during his first-ever away game in the Premier League.

The Portuguese had a decent debut against Wolves at the beginning of the month where his performance deteriorated in the second half where he was asked to play in a more central position.

Against Chelsea, he played through nearly the entire game from the number 10 slot and he managed to prove his worth with a quality cross from a corner which led to Harry Maguire’s first league goal for United.

Besides the assist, he was able to make two successful tackles, one interception, one clearance and win one aerial duel (whoscored) and that capped off an impressive away debut for him in the English top-flight.

Here are some of the best reactions from Manchester United fans on Twitter over his showing..

Finally we have world class ball passer,

Maestro Bruno Fernandes. #CHEMUN — Nikhil Acharekar (@nikAcharekar) February 17, 2020

Fernandes makes everything look simple. Two games in and he already looks our best player, can’t wait to get a team built around him and his passing abilities — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) February 17, 2020

Maguire finally scoring from corners cause we got someone who can actually cross the ball



The Bruno Fernandes effect #CHEMUN — AJ 🦅 (@r3al__AJ) February 17, 2020

We are winning because of Fernandes. Players are not dropping the standard and his presence has shown to be very positive. We’ve been clinical with the chances we got. I’m happy with that. And that Bruno cross….. WOW 😳😍 — Andrew Pastor (@andrewpastor007) February 17, 2020

First of many assists..Bruno Fernandes.. Guy is quality. #mufc — Nuel (@elNuel7) February 17, 2020

Fernandes has yet to impress for the Red Devils from open play but he has certainly shown his quality from set-pieces and nearly scored with a superb free-kick attempt prior to his assist for Maguire.

The quality distribution in the final third is something United have missed over the course of the current campaign where they have missed the services of Paul Pogba with multiple ankle injury setbacks.