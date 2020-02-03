‘Our best player’, ‘Extremely solid’, these Arsenal fans are delighted with 27-year-old’s display vs Burnley

A section of Arsenal fans have heaped praise on Shkodran Mustafi following his standout defensive display in the goalless Premier League draw at Burnley.

Mustafi was initially doubtful for the game after twisting his ankle in the FA Cup fourth round tie but he was able to recover in time to face the Clarets on the road.

Sean Dyche’s side were able to create a couple of clear-cut chances on goal during the course of the 90 minutes but for the vast parts of the game, the Gunners defence produced a resolute defensive performance.

Mustafi, who was the standout defender in the recent Cup tie, came up with a dominant defensive display which included seven clearances, two interceptions, one tackle and seven successful aerial duels ( whoscored).

The German may not be a favourite among the fans but he has received appreciation from some of them for his improved displays since the blunder at Chelsea last month.

Twitter Reactions:

Arguably the only positive from today was that Mustafi was excellent. Given his injury on Monday & Burnley’s playstyle, he dealt with everything thrown at him extremely well. Since the mistake against Chelsea, he has been almost faultless. Credit to him. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) February 2, 2020

Mustafi was very good today. Did very well against Burnley's strikers. Probably our best player. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) February 2, 2020

Not the result arsenal needed, but one positive was mustafi. He played very well today possibly was our best player, i don’t want to see a single person on this platform criticising him because he was solid — ADS (@AFC_ADS) February 2, 2020

Agreed, perhaps one of his best performances with the Arsenal shirt too. Extremely solid 👏 — The Arsenal Review (@thearsreview) February 2, 2020

He did extremely well. — Edmund L (@EdLani) February 2, 2020

Arsenal continue to remain 10 points behind the top four in the league standings and they are now heading for a warm weather training camp in Dubai during the mid-season break.

The Gunners have home games against Newcastle United, Everton and West Ham United in the Premier League after the interval and Arteta will be hoping that his side can end the sequence of draws.