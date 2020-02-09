Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides fresh injury update on Pogba and Rashford

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided a quick injury update on Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford ahead of the club’s warm-weather training camp in Marbella.

Pogba has recently had his ankle cast removed following a successful surgery and reports recently claimed that he could step up his training programme at the Carrington base to make his comeback against Chelsea.

However, that does not appear the case for the moment and speaking to MUTV, Solskjaer revealed that Pogba is not yet ready for training similarly to Rashford, who is sidelined with a stress fracture in his back.

“Marcus and Paul are not ready yet to join in the training,” he simply said.

Initially, it was reported that Pogba could make an earlier comeback to the playing field when compared to Scott McTominay, who picked up a knee ligament injury on Boxing Day.

But it now appears that McTominay could return to first-team action ahead of the France international and Solskjaer has confirmed that the Scot could be involved in training in the lead-up to the Chelsea clash on February 17.

Manchester United can’t afford to drop points against Chelsea in the forthcoming league clash, given they are already six points adrift of the Blues, who are occupying the final Champions League spot.