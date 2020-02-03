Mikel Arteta provides fresh injury update on Bukayo Saka after Burnley clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has delivered an injury update on Bukayo Saka following his half-time substitution in the Premier League at Burnley.

The teenager started his fourth successive game on the left side of the defence but he happened to pick up an injury at the midway stage of the first half.

Despite the discomfort, he was able to carry on until the interval but he was thereafter substituted with Lucas Torreira which led to Granit Xhaka slotting into the left-back spot.

Speaking after the game, Arteta confirmed that Saka was struggling with his fitness after picking up a knock in his knee and hip. He added that an assessment over the next 24 hours would determine his condition.

“He had a knock in his knee and his hip, so we will see. I think in the last 10/15 minutes he was carrying his injury. We decided to substitute him because he wasn’t feeling good, so tomorrow we will know how he is,” he said.

The Gunners have been without Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney with injury setbacks but the former is expected to return to action after the winter break, provided he return to training in the coming days.

Even if, Saka makes his comeback, he may have to settle for a substitute role from where he could receive gametime in an attacking role. Prior to his makeshift defensive position, Saka generally plyed his trade from the left wing.