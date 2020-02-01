Mikel Arteta provides fresh injury update on new signing Cedric Soares

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on January signing Cedric Soares ahead of the club’s Premier League clash at Burnley on Sunday.

The right-back has been struggling with a knee ligament problem since the league clash for Southampton against Crystal Palace last month but he is definitely close to a comeback.

Speaking in the press conference ahead of the Clarets game, Arteta said that the club have been closely monitoring the defender’s fitness and the 28-year-old is unlikely to make the matchday squad to face Sean Dyche’s side.

“They were assessing him yesterday and we will have more results today, but he’s got a little issue. I don’t think he will be available to play [on Sunday],” he told regarding the fitness of Cedric Soares.

Arsenal will welcome the return of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang alongside David Luiz after the duo served the length of their respective suspensions after their red cards last month.

Aubameyang’s goalscoring exploits have somewhat been missed with Alexandre Lacazette continuing to struggle leading the line and it remains to be seen whether the Frenchman is dropped for the club-captain to start upfront.

Gabriel Martinelli definitely deserves to continue on the left wing after bagging two goals and an assist in the past three games. Nicolas Pepe’s position in the starting XI has come under slight scrutiny but it is highly unlikely that he may be dropped with Reiss Nelson out injured.