Michael Owen predicts his winner for Chelsea FC vs Tottenham Hotspur

Former Premier League star Michael Owen has given his prediction for the weekend’s London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

Spurs have been the better performing side in the Premier League over the past four matches, in particular, where they have accumulated eight more points than the Blues.

As a result, they have just one point adrift of the west London side ahead of Saturday’s derby but there are still concerns over who could find the net with both Harry Kane and Heung-min Son on the sidelines.

Son was the match winner in the previous encounter against Aston Villa with a brace which included a late stoppage time goal but the South Korean is likely to miss the rest of the season following an arm injury.

As a result, Owen believes the derby could leans towards the hosts despite the fact that they have failed to win any of the previous four matches in the Premier League.

“Spurs will leapfrog London rivals Chelsea and move into the top four with a win although the news earlier in the week that Son Heung-min had joined Harry Kane on the sidelines sways me further towards the hosts, despite their home defeat at the hands of Manchester United on Monday,” he told.

The Blues have won their previous three derbies against Spurs in all competitions and that includes the 2-0 win at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium where Willian came up with a splendid first-half brace.

Frank Lampard’s side are currently in a must-win situation to preserve their fourth spot for another gameweek. One of Chelsea FC or Tottenham could drop up to seventh in the standings, should they end on the wrong side of the derby result.