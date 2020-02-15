Michael Owen predicts his winner for Chelsea FC vs Manchester United

Former Premier League star Michael Owen has stated his prediction for the forthcoming league clash between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Both teams are winless in the past three league games but the Blues have probably been the better side, given they have scored on four occasions compared to United, who have failed to find the net.

Writing on his BetVictor Blog, Owen talked about the goalless run for the Red Devils in the past three games and believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side won’t have much chances to score at the Bridge.

He added that Chelsea FC have not won against United since the 2018 FA Cup final but believes they should come up with the points in a tight affair when the teams battle it out in Monday’s Premier League encounter.

“Chelsea were thrashed 4-0 at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the season, but that scoreline clearly flattered the hosts with the Blues hitting the post twice in the first half. I expect to see Chelsea take maximum points in a tight, close affair,” he told.

Both Chelsea FC and Manchester United have received a boost with a two-season European competition ban for Manchester City and that means that a fifth-place finish to the current season will still guarantee Champions League football.

United are currently six points behind the Blues in the pursuit of the fourth spot while a four-point gap separates them from fifth-placed Sheffield United. As such, a draw won’t be the worst of results on the day but they simply can’t afford to succumb to a league defeat.

Chelsea FC, on the other hand, have back-to-back home games against United and Tottenham Hotspur and they need to come out of both of those encounters with at least a point in order to preserve their fourth spot until the Bournemouth clash on February 29.